Kayaking for a Kause takes place Saturday

Kayaking for a Kause will hold its fourth annual kayaking benefit on Saturday at the Dock Bar & Grill in Gulfport.
The event starts at 10 a.m. Registration fee is $20 each person. Participants must register at kayakingforakause.com. A single kayak costs $30, a double kayak is $45.
Kayaking for a Kause is a non-profit organization designed to improve the dental health of Mississippi’s youth and reach families unable to afford dental care.
“Dental disease is something no child should experience,” Kayaking for a Kause founder Collin Peterson said.
Peterson, a Gulfport High and Southern Miss graduate, will attend dental school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson this fall.
Kayaking for a Kause has partnered with Dr. Jason Papania and South Mississippi Smiles to provide $8,000 of Dental treatment to two Coast kids.
