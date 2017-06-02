Anglers are upset over the shortened Federal red snapper season.
June 02, 2017 3:47 PM

Fishing group responds to short Federal red snapper season

By James Jones

The Equal Rights Fishing Alliance is planning a protest Sunday morning over the shortest federal red snapper season at the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor.

The demonstration, which will last from 10 a.m. until noon, takes place the same day the three-day fishing season ends for red snapper. Demonstrations also are planned at fishing ports in Alabama and Florida.

The protest also will precede the Blessing of the Fleet event in Biloxi, which begins at 2 p.m.

As of Friday evening, 55 people said they were planning to attend the protest. Boat owners and captains are expected to lead the charge against red snapper regulations.

“We understand the frustration of recreational anglers and continue our work to effect change in management policy that will make the management of red snapper and other Gulf deepwater species more consistent with national policy,” Coastal Conservation Association Mississippi Government Relations Committee chairman F.J. Eicke said.

“Right now, we believe the Gulf Council is not following the dictates of their own policies and directives or providing reasonable management of these valuable marine resources.”

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

