Fresh shrimp are coming to a dock near you!

Fresh Mississippi shrimp should soon be available on the docks and in Coast seafood shops.

Shrimp season opens in state waters at 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Shrimpers must license their boats with MDMR before the season starts. The recreational and commercial season closes at midnight December 31 north of the Intracoastal Waterway, and at midnight April 30, 2018, south of the Intracoastal and west of the Gulfport Ship Channel.

MDMR will make available Marine Patrol officers for dockside inspections of Turtle Excluder Devices. Shrimpers can call Marine Patrol at 228-523-4134 to request inspections.

For further information, shrimpers can call the Mississippi Shrimp Information Hotline at 866-938-7295 or the MDMR at 228-374-5000.