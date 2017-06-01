Ocean Springs Marine Mart to host fishing rodeo

The Ocean Springs Marine Mart will have its annual fishing rodeo this weekend.
The two-day tournament runs through Saturday and Sunday. A captain’s meeting will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ocean Springs Marine Mart. Anglers must be registered by 6 a.m. Saturday. All anglers aboard any vessel entering the tournament must be registered or the fish will be disqualified.
Fishing begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Scales open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The scales open at 3 p.m. on Sunday and close at 6 p.m. Cash awards will be given out at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The event has two divisions and six different categories with prizes totaling nearly $10,000.
The OffShore Division, with a $75 entry fee for each angler, has Cobia and Red Snapper. First place in each category pays $1,500. Second and third are $1,000 and $500.
The In-Shore Division has four different categories and a $45 entry fee: Red Fish, Speckled Trout, Flounder and Black Fish. First place in all four groups is $800. Second place is $400, with $200 awarded for third.
“I think we’ll have a good tournament,” Tournament Director Kenny Dinero said. “We’ve got people lined up to fish in the tournament.”
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments