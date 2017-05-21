Compost helps keep gardens fresh

Compost is good for your plants and it’s good for your soil.
Recycling your organic household and garden waste is one of the better things you can do for the environment. Compost is easy to make and it’s cheap.
People have been composting in one way or another since we began growing our own food instead of wandering around gathering it. These days, we know it does more good for your garden than had been suspected. More and more, researchers are finding the nutrients in compost help plants grow just as productively as when heavily dosed with fertilizer.
Compost is nothing more than decayed organic material. For the average gardener, about one-third of your rubbish is discarded food and garden waste — just the sort of things you need to make excellent compost.
A well-made compost is dark brown and looks, feels and smells like soil. But it is lighter in weight and more “crumbly.” It can be made of plant material, manure or other organic material. It also contains microorganisms that break down the material into tinier and tinier bits that are more readily used by plants.
Making a compost pile is just a way of speeding up the natural process of decomposition that is occurring in nature all the time. Mixing a good compost into your soil or using it as a mulch has numerous benefits for your garden. Compost supplies nutrients and supplements to keep plants healthy and growing.
Adding compost to your soil makes it “softer” and easier to dig. Roots grow faster and deeper into soil mixed with compost, which helps your soil hold moisture to not dry out quickly and drain water after heavy rains. It holds together sandy soils and loosens heavy clay soils. Plants that grow in soil with lots of compost tend to have fewer diseases and insect problems.
The best thing about compost is it is easy and very cheap to make. You already have just about everything you need to make a compost pile. You don’t need any fancy machinery and can make it continuously throughout the year. The only piece of equipment you’ll need is a pitchfork for turning the pile.
Although not necessary, a compost box will help keep your pile contained. A box or barrel of untreated wood about 3 feet square should do the trick.
Choose a spot in your yard that’s on level ground, sunny and with good drainage. The pile itself is easily made by adding nitrogen-rich material such as shredded paper or bark. The proportion of nitrogen and carbon-rich material should be about q:2. When adding your waste, it’s important to layer your greens (yard waste) and brown (kitchen waste).
This creates an air space that allows the flow of oxygen through the material. The bacteria, fungi and earthworms will do do most of the work, and they need the air flow.
Composting works best when the pieces are small. Shred your yard waste and cut up any large chunks of kitchen waste. Keep your layers thin, especially grass clippings. If you use grass cuttings, make sure the layer is no more than 6 centimeters deep. Layers of leaves should be no more than 15 centimeters.
Keep the pile moist. Good compost should have the feel of a wrung-out sponge. If the pile gets too dry, give it a good sprinkle. If it gets too wet, mix in some sand to help with drainage. To keep the pile well aerated, you’ll need to turn the compost every few days or when you add new material.
Some things that go well together in a compost pile: straw or hay, coffee grounds, cow or horse manure, egg shells, grass cuttings, well-chopped prunes and old vegetables and fruit. Even weeds can be used if they haven’t gone to seed yet. Some of the things you do not want in your compost: meat; fish; chicken, oils, fats, dog or cat feces, ashes, any dairy products, cooked foods, or colored/shiny paper.
After you’ve got your compost started, don’t worry if it doesn’t look like the homogeneous stuff you can buy at the local garden center. Any large bits you find in your pile can just be thrown back in to continue breaking down. The composting process can take as little as two months to more than a year, depending on what material you used and the climate.
The more effort you put into the pile, the quicker your results. The compost is ready to use when it stops generating internal heat. It will be dark in color, crumbly and have an “earthy” smell.
Compost has a number of uses. In a new garden, you can incorporate it into the top 15 centimeters of soil. In an established garden, simply spread a thin layer around the base of the plants. You can add a thicker layer of material around your plants to form a mulch. This will prevent soil erosion while slowly feeding the plant. Compost that’s not quite finished and still has some larger chunks makes the best mulch.
Around trees or shrubs, spread a layer 5 to 10 centimeters thick around the roots. This will provide nutrients and protect the roots from drought and disease and will suppress weed growth. In containers, mix regular soil with finished compost to create your own potting mix.
If your compost has a fine enough texture, you can use it to start seedlings. You can also spread a thin layer over your lawn. Your grass will appreciate the snack. When you’ve had some success with your first compost pile, it’s unlikely you’ll ever throw away compost ingredients again.
You’ll be happy with the results and you’ll be doing your small share for the environment.
