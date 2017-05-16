Shiloh Turner of Bentonia, Mississippi, set a state record for the Finetooth Shark.
Toothsome shark lands in the state record books

Shiloh Turner of Bentonia, Mississippi, set a new state record in the finetooth shark category, the state Department of Marine Resources announced Tuesday.

Turner caught the fish April 22. It weighed in a 46 pounds, 10.4 ounces, eclipsing the old mark of 34 pounds, 8.64 ounces, set in July 2016.

The finetooth shark is a member of the requiem species. The small, slender fish is identified by its needle-like teeth. It feeds mainly on small bony fish like menhaden.

The Commission on Marine Resources certified the record at its monthly meeting Tuesday.

