Project to rebuild oyster reefs begins

The state Department of Marine Resources began a multi-phase project this week to rebuild and revitalize oyster reefs in the western Mississippi Sound.
Employees and contractors will plant 350 acres of cultch material on several reefs over the next few weeks. Cultch is fossilized shell, coral or other material produced by living organisms and is designed to provide points of attachment for oysters.
“The purpose of this project is to restore Mississippi’s oyster reefs and increase future production,” said Erik Broussard, assistant director of the the DMR’s Shellfish Bureau. “We will do an additional planting in the fall and next spring to continue restoration efforts.”
Reefs included in this phase are Pass Christian, Henderson Point, Pass Marianne, St. Joe and Waveland.
Fishermen with crab traps in these areas are asked to move them until the cultch planting is complete.
