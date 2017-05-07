L’il Time Off defends top prize at Gorenflo’s Cobia Tournament

For the second straight year, L’il Time off captured first place at the Annual Gorenflo Cobia Tournament.
The Biloxi team won with an overall weight for three fish of 114.65 pounds on Sunday. The crew of Nick Ladner, Jimmy Rentrop, Chris Ladner, Jacob Ladner, Christian Beck, Andrew Alexander Jr., Kenny Dellenger and Marcus Buchanan earned $4,500 in prize money.
“We caught all of our fish on the west side of the river,” said Captain Nick Ladner. “We fished all day Saturday, then fished our way back today. I think we would have had a good run. When we got all that weather through and that cold front, the fish were here and everybody saw fish.
“Everybody was catching fish. Once all that rain came through and we got that cold weather, they all went back deep. You had to go hunt for them.”
Of the 35 registered teams, eight boats entered the harbor and registered fish by Sunday’s 6 p.m. cutoff time and qualified for the $32,500 in prize money.
Strictly Business, of League City Texas, captained by Jeff Harris finished second to earn $1,500. Wonabet, captained by Josh Pitalo finished third $1,125.
Reely Hooked won $1,500 for the largest fish caught on Saturday, a 64.65 pound cobia. It was was the largest fish caught in the tournament. Wonabet brought in a 63.10-pound cobia on Sunday for $1,500 in prize money.
“It went great. The fishermen stayed out there and they fished hard,” said Gorenflo’s tournament director Danny Pitalo. “I’m really pleased. Attendance was actually up this year as far as the crowds.
“Last year, we got hurt by the weather. This year we went to a two-day tournament because of the weather. Crowd participation was great and we had some great fish caught.”
Comments