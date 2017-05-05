Gorenflo’s Cobia Tournament starts Saturday

The 31st annual Gorenflo’s Cobia Tournament will start Saturday at Gorenflo’s Tackle and Marina Store.
Fishing in the two-day tourney, which was reduced from three days because of the weather, will cost $500 per boat.
Weigh-in will be 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Tackle Shop. The final weigh-in will be noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, followed by an awards ceremony at 7 p.m.
Anglers are expected from Louisiana and the Florida Keys as well as the Coast.
Prizes will be awarded daily.
For Saturday: a $1,500 prize will be awarded for the largest fish weighed in, second place $1,000.
On the final day, first place is $6,000, second place is $2,000, third place is $1,500, fourth place is $800, fifth place is $600 and sixth place is $500. First through six place prizes will be for three-fish total weight.
If anyone breaks the state and tournament record of 106.8 pounds, the winner will take home $25,000 cash and a 2017 Ford F-150 truck.
Here’s a check-list for anglers:
▪ Registered participants waiting in line to weigh fish when scales close will be considered on time. Fish will be held over until the next day.
▪ The tournament reserves the right to keep any competitive fish for display.
▪ All registered boats must launch from a Mississippi port and any fish eligible for prize consideration must be brought to the scales, by water, aboard the registered boat on which it was caught. A fish is taken off the boat (other than at the weigh station) will not be eligible in the tournament.
▪ Fish must be in good, edible condition and properly iced. Fish must be properly gaffed. Fish that looks harpooned, frozen, mutilated or shot will be refused.
▪ Prizes not claimed at the awards ceremony or within six days after the tournament will remain property of the tournament at Gorenflo’s Tackle Shop. Captain of the boat will be given the award or prize. Prizes will not be awarded before the ceremony.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
