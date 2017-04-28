DMR closing some waters to shrimping, opening red drum season May 1

Waters south of the Intracoastal Waterway and west of the Gulfport Ship Channel will be closed to shrimping beginning May 1 at 6:01 a.m.
Mississippi territorial waters south of the Intracoastal Waterway and east of the Gulfport Shrimp Channel will remain open, said officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.
Also on May 1, commercial red drum season will open.
The annual total allowable catch is 60,000 pounds. The allowable catch from May 1 to August 31 is 20,000. If fishermen do not reach the limit, remaining amount will be added to the next fishing period for red drum, which begins September 1.
For more information, call the MDMR at 228-374-5000 or the Shrimp Information Hotline at 866-938-7295.
Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints
