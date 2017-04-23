Coast fishing season starts next weekend

The Coast fishing season gets going next weekend.
Here’s a schedule of coastwide fishing tournaments:
▪ The 31st annual Gorenflo Cobia Shootout will be April 29 at Point Cadet Marina in Biloxi.
▪ The 31st annual Gorenflo Cobia Tournament will be May 5-7 at Point Cadet Marina.
▪ Fourth annual Coulter Speckled Trout Memorial Tournament will be May 6 at Mary Walker Arena in Gautier.
▪ Ocean Springs Marine Mart Fishing Rodeo will be June 3-4 at Ocean Springs Harbor.
▪ Ocean Springs Elks Junior Fishing Rodeo will be June 10 at the Old Elks Lodge site.
▪ The Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic will be June 5-11 at Point Cadet Marina.
▪ MGCBG quarter-million-dollar Marlin Jackpot will be June 14-18 at Point Cadet Marina.
▪ The 70th Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo will be June 30-July 4 at Jones Park Harbor in Gulfport.
▪ MGCBG Ladies Tournament will be July 19-22 at Cypress Cove Marina in Venice, Louisiana.
▪ Home Builders Association of Mississippi Carl Legett Tournament will be Aug. 4-7 at Point Cadet Marina.
▪ MGCBG Sonny Johnson Memorial Tournament will be Aug. 16-19. Location is to be determined.
▪ Southern Kingfish Association Tournament will be Oct. 27-29 at Point Cadet Marina.
