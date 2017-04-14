Commercial fishermen will be able to renew licenses at Pass Harbor

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources will sell commercial fishing licenses in Pass Christian beginning Wednesday.
Marine Patrol officers will be at the DMR’s oyster-check station in Pass Christian Harbor from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Wednesday and Friday through June 2.
DMR spokeswoman Melissa Scallan said by using the oyster-check station in Pass Christian, fishermen who live and work in Hancock County and western Harrison County don’t have to go all the way to Biloxi to buy or renew commercial licenses.
“We have a number of fishermen who dock their boats in Pass Christian because they live there or in Hancock County,” she said. “We wanted to make it easier for them to renew their licenses and not have to drive to Biloxi.”
Fishermen wanting to buy a commercial license should bring their boat registration and driver’s license.
License fees depend on what kind of license the fishermen purchase. The licenses, which are good for a year and expire April 30 each year, allow fishermen to sell what they catch. Recreational fishermen cannot sell their catch.
Commercial fishermen must have a valid license before they can legally fish. There is no limit to the number of commercial licenses issued.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
