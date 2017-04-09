Phil Collins captures U.S. Sailing Multihull Championship

Phil Collins won the U.S. Sailing Alter Cup Multihull championship at the Ocean Springs Yacht Club.
The Oklahoma City Sailor capped a four-day competition with a low score of 29 points in a field of 16 competitors.
“This little yacht club is probably the finest yacht club I’ve been to in this country,” said Collins. “I’ve been here before. There are richer ones and bigger ones, but these are the nicest people in the world. You feel welcome here. They welcome you like family.”
The Hobie Mid-Winters East/North Regatta, a Hobie only multi-class event, also finished Sunday.
Nicolas Liebel and Laurence Liebel of Toronto, Ontario, won the Hobie 16 race. Andy Humphrey of Memphis, and Tyler Holmes of Panama City, won the open class race. Jim Glandan won Waves race.
“The wind was excellent,” said Humphrey. “The event was great and well organized. We had a fabulous time. I’m a regular here,” said the Memphis resident. “I drive a lot. This club is very welcoming to the catamaran.”
OSYC Fleet Captain Jay Shuman said the weather conditions were ideal for the event:
“We had good, competitive sailing,” Shuman said. “A few boats retired because of breakage; everybody else played hard and came back in. We are one of the few primarily catamaran clubs left on the Gulf Coast. We still have an active catamarans’ presence. If you want to sail cats on the coast, this is pretty much where you go.”
