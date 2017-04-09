Picayune High School takes aim at first archery state championship

Picayune has quietly built one of the Coast’s top high school archery teams.
The Maroon Tide have won four straight 5A South State Championships and finished second in 5A the last two years.
Archery coach Jason Childs began shooting during his high school days at Picayune until he graduated in 1998.
“Outside of hunting, I enjoy archery,” he said. “There’s no physical advantage in archery. Anybody can compete in it. Archery’s more mental than physical.”
Picayune’s archery team has grown and developed under Childs, with 36 to 50 kids on its roster each season.
“Archery took off on its own,” he said. “Our success right off the bat that first year opened the eyes of other students to join the team.”
Coming off a solid performance at South State, Picayune has the skill set to capture its first state archery crown.
Madyson Canulette was the team’s top overall female shooter with a score of 276. She was followed by Jordan Barrack (273), Sarah Smith (273), and Courtney Borchert (272).
Quinton Fenstermacher led the Maroon Tide with a score of 274. He was followed by Harold Gallo (269), Justin Dickerson (269), and Gavin Mitchell (258).
Here’s the rest of Picayune’s team:
Boys
Zachary Alexander, Matthew Argueta, Colby Brewer, Jack Cappel, Caleb Davis, Justin Dickerson, Jonathan Gallo, Brandon Magee, Jacob Mitchell, Khalid Noaman, Keonta Reed, Conner Danders, William Smith, Melvin Taylor and Lyle Williams.
Girls
Jayden Crosby, Helena Hebert, Heather Jarrell, Taylor Kerry, Autumn McKenzie, Madisen Milliet, Annika Sanders, Terrineshia Sandifer, Kaitlin Smith, Kathryn Spiers, Shelly Thompson, Samantha Webb and Alexis Windham.
Archery in Mississippi schools is supported by the Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Foundation. It coordinates the implementation of archery programs in public and private schools.
