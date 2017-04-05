Ocean Springs Yacht Club will host two sailing events this weekend

The Ocean Springs Yacht Club will host two catamaran races this week.
The 2017 US Sailing Multihull Championship for the Alter Cup starts Thursday and ends Sunday. The 2017 Hobie Mid-Winters East/North race starts Friday and ends Sunday.
The races will take place on Biloxi Bay out in front of the Ocean Springs Yacht Club. Boats will leave from the beach in front of the yacht club.
The Multihull four-day national championship will be raced in Hobie 17 catamarans. Sixteen sailors, representing nine U.S. states and one from Canada, will compete for the Hobie Alter Trophy.
The Hobie Mid-Winters East/North has sailing boats ranging from Hobie Waves to 20-foot catamarans. Twelve teams will race in this event, including two from Ocean Springs: Jason Bosley; Rafa Bozley of Boz-UKA; Jay Williams; and Joey Tramuta of Kelsey.
James Jones
