Coast kingfish beware: Southern Kingfish Association tourney’s returning

The 2017 Mercury Southern Kingfish Association National Championship will return to the Coast in the fall.
The SKA will be Oct. 27-29 at Point Cadet Marina in Biloxi.
More than 130 boats are expected for the championship event.
The SKA Tournament was in Fort Pierce, Florida, last year.
The SKA was last held on the Coast two years ago at the Golden Nugget Casino.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Renee Areng helped land the tournament for Biloxi.
“We’re excited to see the tournament return to the region with a record number of registered boats, 131 total, from all over the globe,” Areng said.
