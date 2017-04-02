Outdoors

April 2, 2017 6:00 AM

Angling toward Coast fishing season

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

The Coast fishing season gets going at end of the month.

Here’s a schedule of coastwide fishing tournaments:

▪  The 31st annual Gorenflo Cobia Shootout will be April 29 at Point Cadet Marina in Biloxi.

▪  The 31st annual Gorenflo Cobia Tournament will be May 5-7 at Point Cadet Marina.

▪  Ocean Springs Marine Mart Fishing Rodeo will be June 3-4 at the Ocean Springs Harbor.

▪  Ocean Springs Elks Junior Fishing Rodeo will be June 10 at the Old Elks Lodge site.

▪  The Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic will be June 5-11 at Point Cadet Marina.

▪  MGCBG quarter-million-dollar Marlin Jackpot will be June 14-18 at Point Cadet Marina.

▪  The 70th Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo will be June 30-July 4 at Jones Park Harbor in Gulfport.

▪  MGCBG Ladies Tournament will be July 19-22 at Cypress Cove Marina in Venice, Louisiana.

▪  Home Builders Association of Mississippi Carl Legett Tournament will be Aug. 4-7 at Point Cadet Marina.

▪  MGCBG Sonny Johnson Memorial Tournament will be Aug. 16-19. Location is to be determined.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

Related content

Outdoors

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sharks highlight successful fishing rodeo

View more video

Sports Videos