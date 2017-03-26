St. Stanislaus wins Mississippi State High School Team Sailing Championship

1:20 D'Iberville: 318 Years Later Pause

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:05 Ocean Springs teen pumped to see The Band Perry

0:40 Sports betting could boost Biloxi

0:59 St. Martin girls win Region 7-6A title