St. Stanislaus wins Mississippi State High School Team Sailing Championship

St. Stanislaus won the high school state championship in team racing sailing on Sunday at Pass Christian Yacht Club.
Jesuit High School of New Orleans took first place in the Mississippi state team racing championship regatta with a 6-2 record.
SSC and Gulfport High School tied for second place with 5-3 records but SSC took second place on tiebreakers. St. Stanislaus gained the state championship as the top Mississippi school in the regatta.
Fairhope, Ala., High School was fourth with a 4-4 record while Ursuline Academy of New Orleans, an all-girls team, finished fifth.
“The sailing team has done great,’’ SSC coach Dan Zwerg said. “It was competitive sailing the whole day. The scores were hair-splittingly close. We prevailed but all the sailors did a great job.’’
SSC won the state fleet title in the fall, and completed the state prep sweep for the second straight year by winning the team racing title.
Rockachaw sailors were Charlie Breath, Michael Burns, Thomas Duffy, Josh Grumme, Hanna Dawley, Frederick Cabell, Joel Grumme, Wallace St. Paul and William Diaz. Breath, Burns, Joshua Grumme and Duffy were the skippers.
There was no racing Saturday due to high winds so 20 races were sailed Sunday in wind conditions of 7 to 12 knots from the south and southeast.
There were 12 protests heard before the final results were announced.
The Admiral sailing team consisted of Dawson Doucet, Louis Doucet, Crockett Collier, Thomas Pfaff, J.C. Landrum, Bobby White and Martha Ellis O’Mara.
“I am very happy with the way Gulfport High did,’’ Gulfport coach Sam Vasquez said. “We’ve done this race many times. After this one, we had good team morale – we were working together. I’m chalking this one up as a win.’’
Sailed at the same time as the prep regatta at PCYC was the third race of the Rafferty offshore series. Bryan Cromwell skippered Knotfas to a victory. His crew consisted of Gabriel Fales, Danny Killeen, Megan Cromwell and Beth Romig.
