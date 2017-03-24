Pass Christian Yacht Club will host prep regatta

The Pass Christian Yacht Club is hosting the Mississippi State High School Team Sailing Championship this weekend.
Races will start at 11 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. Gulfport, Ocean Springs, St. Stanislaus, Fairhope (Alabama) and Ursuline Academy are the schools scheduled to compete. Ursuline Academy is Catholic girls school in New Orleans.
Sailors must be seventh- to 12th-graders and compete on their high school teams.
The regatta consists of two heats of 15 races, which last 10 to 15 minutes each.
The Pass Christian Community Sailing Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable organization, supports the regatta as part of its contribution to high school sailing on the Coast.
“The race is a big-time event for kids who want to get into sailing,” said Gene Walet, head of the foundation. “Some may want to join a yacht club and continue sailing.”
Next on the foundation’s spring regatta schedule is the Baker/Mallory Qualifier, set for April 1-2 at Fairhope Yacht Club.
