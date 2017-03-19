Southern Yacht Club wins Sailing event

Southern Yacht Club's Thomas Kerrigan won the USODA Gulf Coast Sailing Championship on Sunday.
The event was hosted by the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club. It's the final event in the USODA National Team Trials selection series. The top 25 percent from the event advances to the team trials at Brant Beach Yacht Club in Long Beach Township, New Jersey from May 11 to May 14.
Kerrigan won first place in the championship event of 64 boat fleet.
Seventy-five sailors competed in the event. They came from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Massachusetts.
