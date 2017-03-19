ORIR met with House and Senate on Capitol Hill on growing the Outdoor Recreation Economy

The Outdoor Recreation Industry Roundtable met with both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives last week.
The roundtable discussed its goals and how to grow the outdoor recreation nationwide. According to the group, outdoor recreation produces $646 billion in direct economic spending and 6.1 million jobs throughout the U.S.
The group unveiled its goals to congressional staffers:
▪ Fast-tracking the implementation of the recently enacted Outdoor Recreation Jobs and Economic Impact Act.
▪ Giving priority to recreation-related infrastructure improvements in federal agency budgets.
▪ Establishing more public-private partnerships to reduce maintenance backlogs on public lands.
▪ Achieving better balance between recreation and conservation in federal agency decisions.
▪ Developing and deploying a digital information strategy for outdoor recreation on federal lands.
“As an outcome of cuts in federal spending, many federal agencies are reducing or eliminating recreational opportunities,” Archery Trade Association President Jay McAninch said in a press release.
“The ORIR member industries believe this is tragic, and are offering private investments on public lands as a way to provide all Americans with the chance to recreate outdoors — an American birthright. Our industry’s view is this is a much-needed stimulus for the federal lands which are solely lacking in welcoming our citizens outdoors.”
