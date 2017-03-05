Holder to lead Ducks Unlimited’s Southern Region

Ducks Unlimited recently named Jerry Holden as the next director of operations for the 13-state Southern Region.
Holden replaces Tom Moorman, who became the organization’s chief scientist.
Holden holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Kansas State in geography with an emphasis on natural resources and environmental studies.
“I am truly excited about the opportunity to work in this new capacity with DU’s extraordinary staff, conservation partners and dedicated volunteers as we rise to meet growing waterfowl and wetlands conservation challenges,” Holden said.
“We have made much progress together, there remains a lot of habitat restoration to be done to ensure the future of waterfowl and waterfowl hunting – two of my passions. I look forward to continuing that work as director of operations in the Southern Region.”
Holden is experienced in conservation with DU. He has managed conservation staff in multiple states and oversaw programs on the Coast and Mississippi Alluvial Valley.
“Jerry has been a strong performer and leader with Ducks Unlimited since his arrival to the Southern Region in 1999,” DU Chief Conservation Officer Paul Schmidt said in a press release.
“He has had a notable career, serving in a number of capacities over nearly two decades, and we look forward to his continued success in this expanded capacity.”
Holden will work from DU’s Southern Regional Office in Ridgeland.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
