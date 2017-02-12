Coast residents help MSU Bass Fishing Club finish second in regional tournament

Two Pearl River County residents led Mississippi State’s Bass Fishing Club to second place at the YETI FLW College Fishing Southeastern Conference bass tournament.
Carriere’s Jack Stegall and Caleb Hebert of Poplarville earned $1,000 for the MSU club at the tournament held on Lake Seminole in Georgia.
The duo also qualified for 2018 YETI FLW College Fishing National Championship.
Both students are juniors. Stegall is a marketing major in the College of Business. Hebert is a wildlife, fisheries and aquaculture major in the College of Forest Resources.
YETI FLW College Fishing is a nationwide, competitive bass-fishing program open to all full-time students at four-year colleges and community college students. The event has 15 qualifying tournaments, including one open and the national championship.
