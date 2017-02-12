Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic raises Blue Marlin minimum length

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic changed the minimum length for blue marlin to its tournament.
MGCBC tournament officials decided at its meeting last month the new requirement for blue marlin would be 107 inches. The previous length was 100 inches.
Blue Marlin caught in the tournament must measure at least 107 inches from the tip of the lower jaw to the fork of the tail. The 100-inch mark was one inch above the federally established mandate for blue marlin harvest.
“We feel certain this decision will be well received in the billfish community as its obvious intent is to enhance the conservation efforts of the magnificent blue,” MGCBC Tournament Coordinator Bert Merritt said in a release.
The 21st annual Billfish Classic, which paid out a tournament record $1.76 million in 2016, will be held June 5-11 at the Point Cadet Marina in Biloxi. The Golden Nugget is the Billfish Classic host.
“This was the right decision at the right time,” MGCBC Tournament Director Bobby Carter said. “The billfish release stakes just got higher. We’ll still have some exceptional marlin coming to the scales for the thousands of spectators who come to watch the weigh-ins.”
The Billfish Classic, considered one of the nation’s best bluewater tournaments, has produced eight state of Mississippi records since the event began in 1997.
Two records were set during its first year: a blue marlin at 631.8 pounds and 917.4 pounds by David Pippin and Shannon Faulkner, respectively. Barry Carr of Georgia caught a blue marlin that weighed 1,054 pounds in 2002.
