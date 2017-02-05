Biloxi Boat Show returns Friday

The Biloxi Boat Show takes place this weekend at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
The three-day show begins Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 daily. Kids 12-and-under get in free with purchase of an adult ticket.
The 2017 model of boats, towers, motors, trailers, personal watercraft, kayaks, canoes will be on display.
Melissa Miller of Gulf Coast Shows expects a strong crowd for the three-day event. Eighteen boat dealers and 100 booth vendors will participate.
“A good average for attendance is 8,000 folks over the weekend,” Miller said. “The crowds have been up in Biloxi for the past few years. Attendance is up at other shows around the country so far this year.”
MarineMax will be presenting the latest Sea Pro, Grady-White, and Harris Pontoon models.
“We will have new boats from our lineup of the leading manufacturers in the industry,” MarineMax Gulf Shores Store Manager Greg LaRossa said in a statement.
Saturday’s seminars will be “Fishing 101 Kids” by Captain Ronnie Daniels at 1 p.m., “Optimizing Your Electronics” by Glenn Schurr at 2 p.m. (also at 5:30 p.m. Friday), “Triple Tail Fishing” by Daniels at 4 p.m., and “Fishing Lake Pontchartrain” by Captain John Falterman at 6:30 p.m.
The first 50 kids at the seminar will receive fishing poles and tackle box provided by Shakespeare, Plano Tackle, Matrix Shad and Oddball Tackle.
Sunday’s seminars will be “Hoss Fly Fishing Club” and Fly Fishing demonstration at 2 p.m.
Biloxi Boat Show, in conjunction with Yellow Mouth Fever will host a one day “Biloxi Slam Tournament” Saturday. Cash and prize payouts will weigh in at the show at 3 p.m. Saturday.
A Fetch-N- Fish dog show will be held at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, Noon, 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday; and noon and 3 p.m. Sunday.
A shark encounter takes place at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.
A demonstration poll for kayaking, paddle boarding and canoeing will be held during the entire three-day event.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
