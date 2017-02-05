Long Beach Yacht Club names new Commodore

Millard Quigley was recently named Commodore at Long Beach Yacht Club.
Other officers chosen were: Vice Commodore – Darien Hill; Rear Commodore – Terrie Oehmichen; - Fleet Captain – June Wiggins and Past Commodore – Julie Noble. The Board of Governors includes Martin Jones, Donna Painter, Buddy Ray, Tom Stokes, Mike Gundlach, Joe Fleming, Brian Currie, and Patrick Holifield.
During the Commodores Ball, special awards were presented to yacht club members.
The Howard and Sallie Kapp Award for Outstanding Service was presented to Elvis Gates. Tom Stokes and Erin Keefer were named Yachtsman of the Year. Ricky Welch received the Sailor of the year award.
The Long Beach Yacht Club participates in several community events, including Crusin the Coast, Mardi Gras, sailing camps for juniors, fishing rodeos, and sailing regattas.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments