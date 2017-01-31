Commercial speckled trout, Louisiana red snapper seasons open Feb. 1

Commercial speckled trout and recreational red snapper seasons open Wednesday, the Department of Marine Resources announced Tuesday.
Recreational red snapper is opening in Louisiana at 6 a.m. Feb. 1. Mississippi residents can catch red snapper in Mississippi if they have a non-residential Louisiana license, a Louisiana recreational offshore landings permit and a Tails’NScales authorization number.
Mississippi red snapper season is not open.
“We want our Mississippi recreational fishermen to take advantage of Louisiana’s Red Snapper season,” said Joe Jewell, director of MDMR’s Office of Marine Fisheries. “However, if those fish are landed in Mississippi, fishermen need to comply with the state’s rules and regulations, including the mandatory reporting through our Tails’NScales program.”
Mississippi fishermen can learn more about the Tails’NScales electronic reporting system at dmr.ms.gov or register for a trip authorization number at tailsnscales.org or call 1-844-MSSNAPP.
The commercial season for speckled trout will open at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 1 in Mississippi territorial waters.
The total allowable catch for the year is 50,000 pounds for commercial fishermen. The season will be divided into two periods: Feb. 1 through May 31 and June 1 through Oct. 31. The TAC will be 25,000 pounds in each time period.
If the commercial catch is not met or is exceeded between Feb. 1 and May 31, the pounds shall be added or subtracted to the second time period.
Speckled Trout season is closed to commercial fishermen in November, December and January of each year.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
