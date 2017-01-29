Jackson County will host Youth squirrel hunt

A youth squirrel hunt will be held at Pascagoula River Wildlife Management Area in Jackson County on Feb. 11.
The Mississippi Wildlife Federation and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks are taking applications for the hunt.
The hunt, which starts at Noon, is for ages 10 to 15. To apply for the hunt, complete the application at www.mswildlife.org by Tuesday. All applicants must be 10 – 15 years of age. The hunt is limited to 20 youth participants. Applicants will be notified by email regarding space availability for the hunt. A parent or legal adult guardian is required to accompany youth participants.
“These hunts are a fun and safe way to introduce kids to the sport of hunting,” the Mississippi Wildlife Federation’s Brad Young said in a press release. “They are designed to show kids that have never been hunting what it is all about.”
The hunt will start with seminars on the role that hunting plays in conservation, small game ecology, hunting regulations and safety.
Participants will also practice shooting at the outdoor range under the supervision of qualified instructors. The kids will be in an actual hunt and have the opportunity to harvest small game.
“Many of the kids that sign up for these hunts tell us that they have always wanted to experience what hunting is like but have never had anyone to take them,” says Young. “These hunts are a great way to introduce kids to the sport of hunting.”
For additional details, visit www.mswildlife.org or contact Brad Young at 601-605-1790 or byoung@mswf.org.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments