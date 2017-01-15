New Speckled Trout rules begin Monday for recreational fisherman

The new minimum size limit for Speckled Trout goes into effect Monday.
Las month, the Commission on Marine Resources voted to increase the size limit to 15 inches for recreational fishermen and prohibit charter vessel captains and crew from keeping a daily bag limit. The daily limit for Speckled Trout remains at 15.
MDMR scientists completed a peer-reviewed stock assessment of Speckled Trout last year. From the study, they determined the agency needed to increase the stock.
“We have seen an increase in recreational fishing over the past 10 years, and because of that, we’re taking more Speckled Trout out of the population,” MDMR executive director Jamie Miller said in a press release.
“Our scientists ran several different models to determine the best way to increase the spawning potential ratio, and they found that increasing the size limit from 13 inches to 15 inches would produce the best results. We believe that this will help us get to a sustainable stock of Speckled Trout in the next three to five years.”
