Ready for some fresh flounder? It’s one of three seasons opening Jan. 1

0:29 Deer busts into Gold's Gym Pause

4:09 How to filet a flounder

1:45 You won't believe what this 5-year-old asked Santa for Christmas

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

2:11 Meridian wins 'Ron Norman Bowl'

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé