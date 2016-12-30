Ready for some fresh flounder? It’s one of three seasons opening Jan. 1

If you love fresh flounder or a filet of red drum, get those recipes out, because those fishing seasons will be open in Mississippi waters as of Jan. 1.
The Department of Marine Resources announced the seasons for those two fish, along with greater amberjack, will open at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1, 2017. The seasons are for Mississippi territorial waters only.
Flounder and red drum are commercial seasons only. The total allowable catch for red drum is a maximum of 60,000 pounds, divided into three four-month periods of 20,000 each. Should the catch for meet or exceed the allowed limit, the pounds will be added or subtracted for the next four-month period.
There is no commercial limit for flounder.
In addition, recreational season for greater amberjack also opens Jan. 1. And recreational fishing for gray triggerfish remains closed until further notice.
