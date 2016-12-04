Fourth-grader creates waves in wakeboarding and wakesurfing

Sienna Brewer is a quick learner in wakeboarding and wakesurfing.
In her first year, Sienna is already a state champion wakeboarder and runner-up wakesurfer. Wakeboarding is a surface water sport where a person rides a wakeboard over a body of water. Wakesurfing is a water sport where a rider trails behind a boat, riding the boat’s wake without being pulled by the boat.
The fourth-grader at East Central Upper Elementary School in Hurley is a member of the Alabama INT League and an Ambassador for SheShreds, her sponsor.
Sienna, 9, took an unusual path to competing in both water sports.
“I saw a neighbor wakeboard and it looked pretty cool to me,” Sienna said. “I decided to try wakeboarding and I loved it. I love being in the water.”
Sienna finished first in the 9- to 12-year-old Junior Novice Division for wakeboarding. She finished eighth in the Regionals and 10th nationally.
“I feel really good about finishing first,” Sienna said.
The A-B honor student also excels in wakesurfing. Sienna finished second in the state, and third both Regionally and Nationally.
“I like wakeboarding the best because I can do more stuff,” Sienna said. “I’m still learning how to wakesurf. I want to become a professional wakeboarder one day.”
Sienna’s focus on wakeboarding doesn’t surprise her mother, Randa Brewer.
“Once Sienna masters something, she’s ready to move on to something else,” Randa Brewer said. “She’s already done ballet, Jazz, competitive cheerleading. But we think she’ll stick to wakeboarding. We’ve invested a lot of money in it. Sienna made a friend in wakeboarding and we’ve traveled all the way to Andalusia for them to wakeboard together.”
Brad Brewer, Sienna’s father, hopes her success eventually leads to growth in Mississippi.
“This sport has been growing each year, but it hasn’t taken off in our area as much,” Brad Brewer said.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments