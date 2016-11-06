Fall fishing gears up on Coast

November is considered a perfect time for fall fishing.
Anglers have an opportunity to hit the bays and rivers for fish in mild weather. According to The Weather Channel, the temperatures will remain above normal for a while. Highs will be in the low to high 70s through Nov. 13 and only occasional rain showers are in the forecast four of the next five days.
Fish can be found in one concentrated area from the beachfront to Interstate 10 in all three Coast counties: Harrison, Hancock and Jackson.
White trout can usually be seen around the nearshore reefs built by the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.
Cobia can be found around the structures on the barrier islands (Cat, Ship, Horn and Petit Bois) from their spring migration through the fall before heading to South Florida for the winter.
The Pascagoula River and Pascagoula Marsh are great fishing hotspots for bass, crappie and sunfish. As water temperatures fall, bass begin to move up into the warmer waters of the connected oxbows, bayous and side channels associated with the river, making fish readily available to anglers.
Small crankbaits, spinnerbaits and soft plastic creature baits fished around cypress trees and structures close to channels in deeper water are a good bet for bass in these areas.
Sunfish and crappie are also moving up in those backwater areas and are usually caught with small spinnerbaits, jigs, crickets and minnows.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has jurisdiction over all waters north of I-10. The DMR has jurisdiction over all marine waters from I-10 to the barrier islands.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
