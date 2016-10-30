Alligator season still remains popular in Mississippi

Mississippi produced a strong alligator hunting season.
According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, participation among permitted hunters was 91.2 percent, the state’s highest number since 2007.
More than 3,300 people participated in alligator hunting activities. The hunter success rate was 69.3 percent and 793 alligators were harvested statewide. More than 1,600 alligators were reported as “captured and released” by hunters during the 10-day hunting season.
One record was set and and it was certified by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks during the month-long season.
The hunting party of Tiffany Wienke of Vicksburg caught an alligator that measured 13 feet 7-7/8 inches, beating the previous record by 1/8 inch. The alligator weighed 686 pounds and had a belly girth of 59 inches and a tail girth of 43 inches.
The hunting party harvested the alligator near the Mississippi River in Bayou Pierre in the Southwest Zone.
A big reason for the successful season was the MDWFP’s first-come, first-served sale of its 920 public water alligator hunting permits July 19. The permits quickly sold out.
The Southwest Zone harvested a state-best 203 alligators, followed by the West Central Zone at 201. The Southeast Zone was third at 126, followed by the South Central Zone at 105.
The state divided the public waters for alligator hunting into seven zones. The Southeast Zone includes Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, George, Pearl River and Stone counties.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
