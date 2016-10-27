Doctor runs marathons in all 50 states

Dr. Steven Elster, 55, wouldn't go so far as to say he'd be dead by now had he not become a marathoner, but he attests his life is much healthier and better because of it.
"It's not so much that I would or wouldn't be alive today," he said. "I think I wouldn't have been as healthy. Stroke or something; I would have been looking at diabetes, that sort of thing."
Elster has hypertension in his family and lives with the condition himself. Some relatives have had a tougher time of it than he has, but he knows it's there. His running, he says, helped him avoid the problems.
But it was more than simply running. It was marathoning. On Aug. 21, he ran a marathon that gave him one in all 50 states, over a period of 15 years and 10 months.
The big Fixx
Elster seems to have had what could be called Jim Fixx Syndrome (not an official term but one tossed around here and there). Fixx was the godfather of the American fitness craze that began in the United States in the mid-1970s with his book, "The Complete Book of Running."
The work laid out the health benefits of running, jogging and even long walks. But Fixx had a secret that revealed itself when he was 52. He had a genetic predisposition to heart disease. He died of a heart attack in 1984 - while jogging. A news commentator/physician at the time said that running and jogging probably added 15 years to his life.
In the beginning
Elster became attracted to running in the early 1970s. He recalls the 1972 Olympics in Munich when sportscaster Jim McKay, commenting on marathoner Frank Shorter who won the gold medal, one of the few Americans to have done so, said: "You run the marathon by yourself."
Elster's wife, M. Divina Elster, heard his meanderings about running a marathon and gave him a push. She signed him up before his 40th birthday.
"Early in our marriage came school, medical residency and children," said M. Divina Elster. "There was no time for sleep. Medicine and raising our family took everything we had. He was 39 years old and saturated in a high stress job and a growing family.
"Before his 40th birthday I signed him up for the St. Louis Marathon. We as a family were happy to give him the time he needed to train. I didn't know he would end up running all of these United States."
He added, "We wanted to do something that would be productive toward my health."
He had other motivations. "It was more working in a field where you see a lot of people sickness constantly." A lot of strokes and heart attacks have passed through his hands over the years. "You can see what would happen - overworked, long hours ..."
Early on, training grew as "a tremendous stress relief," he said. "It's something I really needed to do and it enable me to be a better physician."
In April 2000, he ran his first marathon.
The finish line
On Aug. 21, he ran a marathon in Anchorage, Alaska, completing his 50-state goal. That earned him his senior membership in the 50 State Club of Marathon Maniacs.
He recalled some landmarks:
_He ran marathons in Fargo, N.D., and Vermont eight days apart. Otherwise, his pace was about three per year, roughly.
_His roughest marathon was in Maui, Hawaii, where so much of the course was up the side of a volcano. Temperatures had topped 80, and in the back of his mind, he'd just learned he had atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat.
_In November 2006, during an emergency procedure on a patient with HIV and hepatitis C, fluids splashed into his eye, despite a face mask. His wife recalls, "As a preventive measure he took an antiviral medication protocol. ... The medication made him nauseated and caused him to lose 40 pounds, and he still ran his scheduled marathon" in Houston. The results for infection came back negative, although he admits now, it was a scare.
_About eight years ago, he ran a marathon after contracting the H1N1 influenza virus - the fiasco year when the flu vaccine missed the target on the year's infections.
_The most beautiful scenery was in Alaska and Maine.
Meanwhile, he said, his biggest challenge of the entire journey was that life kept popping up. "You have to be kind of elastic," he said. He did stop training for a moment while sick. And the family illnesses remained in the back of his head. "Health, stress release was the motivation; I knew it was in my family, so I was prepared."
The rewards, however, outweighed any concerns. "When you're training ... it's a good time to clear your head and it's a very good time to concentrate on your faith and prayer life. It's helpful. We should never despair."
After reaching his goal, he most likely has retired from running full marathons. His wife has run half-marathons in some races. He plans to continue the shorter races with her.
The next on their schedule is the Great GO! St. Louis Halloween Races set for Sunday starting at Soldiers Memorial. He'll do the half-marathon.
He remains a strong advocate or marathon running. "I think everyone should run one," he said. "The inner dialogue with yourself. The marathon breaks you down and makes you think of who you are, what you are and what you want to do in the future.
"Everyone should run one."
