Deer archery season in South Mississippi begins next weekend

Deer archery season in South Mississippi begins next Saturday.
The Southeast Zone includes Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties.
Archery season ends Nov. 20 for antlerless deer and legal bucks on private and open public land. The zone bag limit for antlerless deer is one per day, not to exceed three per annual season. The bag limit on antlered buck deer is one buck per day, not to exceed three per annual season.
Longbows, recurves, compound bows and crossbows are all legal archery equipment and used during the entire deer season. The weapons don’t have a minimum or maximum draw weight, no minimum arrow length, and fixed or mechanical broadheads.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks approved the use of crossbows last year. Until 2013, the state allowed seniors and hunters with health limitations to use crossbows.
“The acorn and persimmon crops look good on all the trees I’ve observed,” MDWFP biologist William McKinley said in a statement. “Now we just need some cooler temperatures to get deer on their feet.”
“The relatively mild and wet summer has produced some great antlers and a prolific fawn crop. Bowhunters should have a great season. A good time to pattern a pre-rut mature buck is the first week of archery season.”
Wildlife Management Area hunters are required to wear a full-body harness (fall-arrest system) while climbing a tree, installing a tree stand that uses climbing aids, or while hunting from a tree stand on a WMA. Hunters should also wear and know how to use a full-body harness while hunting from an elevated position.
