Bay-Waveland Yacht Club members help SYC win Resolute Cup

Three Bay-Waveland Yacht Club members helped the Southern Yacht Club win the 2016 Resolute Cup last weekend in Newport, Rhode Island.
Brothers Andrew and Matthew Eagan and their teammate, Jackson Benvenutti, played a big role in SYC dominating the event and earning an automatic spot in next year’s Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup.
SYC received an invitation to compete in the Resolute Cup and recruited the BWYC trio.
SYC dominated the four-day, 23 race event from start to finish in the Gold Fleet. Balboa Yacht Club (Corona del Mar, California) finished second and Bayview Yacht Club (Detroit) was third.
“This was a great win for Southern Yacht Club and a good one to bring back home,” Andrew Eagan said in a press release. “We seemed to really mesh together as the event went on. We’ve sailed together before and have a lot of the same mindset on doing things.
“We established our routine from going to bed to waking up to getting through the day and we kind of kept our routine going and it seemed to work: Plenty of rest and talk about how to get better each day and what not to do.”
Woody Santa Cruz, a former BWYC commodore, considers the victory a landmark achievement.
“This is a significant sailing accomplishment for these young men who grew up sailing at BWYC and in Bay St. Louis,” Santa Cruz said. “It reflects very well on BWYC, SYC and the Gulf Yachting Association. It is amazing how well these local guys can successfully compete in sailing at Bay St. Louis, New Orleans, New York, San Francisco and other places around the country.”
