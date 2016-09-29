Brittney Reese at White House: ‘I gave (them) a good ole church hug’

Brittney Reese can add a visit to the White House to her list of cool things she’s done.
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Joe Biden hosted the 2016 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams on Thursday morning.
Reese, who attended Gulfport High, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Ole Miss, competed in her third Olympic Games this summer, winning the silver medal in the long jump.
The White House’s official Twitter page (@WhiteHouse) quoted the president as saying, “One of the reasons our country is so proud of this year’s #TeamUSA is that 2016 belonged to America’s women Olympians.”
The president pointed out several accomplishments of female Olympians as well as highlighting the U.S. medal count in the Rio de Janiero Games.
Reese, a Gulfport native, posted a photo of her at the White House along with the comment, “So today could be considered the best day of my life because I met President Obama .... I gave him, Mrs. Obama and Vice President Biden a good ole church hug !!!” along with the hashtags #stillshocked and #iwasnervous.
