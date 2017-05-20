Don’t look for L.A. to lose Super Bowl in 2021

NEW ORLEANS When reports first surfaced that Los Angeles could lose Super Bowl LV in 2021 because of stadium construction delays, my thoughts turned to New Orleans stepping in to fill the breach, much like the city did when the 2017 NBA All-Star game suddenly became available because of a controversial discriminatory law in Charlotte, North Carolina.
I regret to say the Super Bowl switch won’t happen, for two reasons.
One, look for NFL owners to grant a waiver to the Los Angeles Super Bowl committee and Rams owner Stan Kroenke and allow the game to be played in La-La land on Feb. 7, 2021, despite the fact that league rules clearly state a stadium must have been open for at least two years before a game could be played there.
The new $2.6 billion stadium in Inglewood, California, now is scheduled to open in time for the playing of the 2020 season.
That waiver could come as early as this week when league owners convene for their annual spring meetings Mondaythrough Wednesday in Chicago.
And two, even if Super Bowl LV were to be re-gifted, New Orleans could not host the game in 2021 — the city and metro area would not have enough available hotel rooms to meet league requirements because of robust convention business.
Too few vacancies in late January and early February 2021 is one reason New Orleans didn’t bid on Super Bowl LV a year ago when league owners awarded Super Bowls to Atlanta in 2019, South Florida in 2020 and Los Angeles in 2021. New Orleans and Tampa Bay were unsuccessful in their bids.
Equally disturbing is New Orleans also will not be in play for future Super Bowls in 2022 and 2023. In ’22, New Orleans will play host to the Men’s Final Four and cannot host a Super Bowl in accordance with NCAA rules, and the city is not in a position to bid on the ’23 game because of a stacked convention calendar.
Thus, the best case scenario for the Super Bowl returning to New Orleans is 2024, and that’s a big IF.
Based on Super Bowl XLVII being played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome the night of Feb. 3, 2013, that would represent an 11-year gap between Super Bowls in the Big Easy, mirroring an 11-year gap since the city had hosted Super Bowl XXXVI (Feb. 3, 2002).
And to think the city of New Orleans once was considered the ideal venue and destination for the league’s championship game.
N.O. longer.
Brian Allee-Walsh, a longtime Saints reporter based in New Orleans, can be reached at sports@sunherald.com.
Comments