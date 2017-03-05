Boogie & The Brow are good but Team Pelicans still improvement

NEW ORLEANS I watched with keen interest Thursday night, even as Mardi Gras parades rolled through the streets of New Orleans.
Even as the 3-point crazed Houston Rockets blew out the defense-challenged home team by 30 points in an amped-up atmosphere at the Smoothie King Center, I couldn't turn away from the much-anticipated debut of center DeMarcus "Boogie'' Cousins, the newest member of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Yes, the Pelicans gave up a lot in terms of manpower to Sacramento (guards Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway) and draft picks (a 1 and 2 in the upcoming June draft) but they now possess what is considered by most observers to be the NBA's best 4-5 tandem in All-Star MVP Anthony Davis and Cousins.
That big-man combo from the University of Kentucky has the potential to be priceless for several reasons.
It gives the Pelicans relevancy at a time when they had none. It definitely puts a dormant franchise back on the NBA map as evidenced by the league-wide attention given Game 1 of the Boogie & The Brow era. Whether team officials can accommodate Cousins' salary demands in the future -- and if the technical-magnet Boogie can keep his emotions in check and stay in uniform -- remains to be seen.
But the in-season arrival of Boogie appears to give the Pelicans a fighting chance to steal the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference this season, albeit that No. 8-seed likely will draw the prolific Golden State Warriors in the opening round.
It also probably saves the job of Pelicans General Manager Dell Demps, who created a deafening league-wide buzz with his all-in move to acquire Cousins for the stretch run and perhaps beyond.
Boogie didn't disappoint in his debut, posting a double-double with 27 points and 14 boards to go along with Davis' 29 and nine. But the Pelicans lacked the perimeter shooting to stay up with the run-and-gun Rockets, plus the problems that have plagued them this season resurfaced and helped ruin what could have been a special night -- not enough defensive stops (Houston made 20 3s) and yielding points off turnovers (25).
They also lost more than a game. Forward Omri Casspi, who was acquired along with Cousins from Sacramento, suffered a broken right thumb and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks. That further weakens a suddenly thin and challenged backcourt.
In an effort to bolster the team's perimeter shooting, veteran guard and former Pelican Jarrett Jack has been signed to a 10-day contract. How that fares remains to be seen.
Thirteen of the Pelicans' remaining 24 games come on the road where they stood 9-19 going into back-to-back games this weekend at Dallas on Saturday night and Oklahoma City on Sunday night.
In the end, until the new-look Pelicans gel as a team, get their act together on defense and get more scoring production from their backcourt, the Boogie and The Brow may excite the masses and put more fannies in the seats but they won't be enough to meet the lofty expectations.
