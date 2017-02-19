This 'cabinet' is far from being bare for New Orleans Mayor Drew Brees

NEW ORLEANS Watching President Donald Trump struggle mightily to fill his cabinet posts during his first month in office served as inspiration for today's column.
For the sake of filling out my mythical mayoral cabinet in the city of New Orleans, I took into consideration those players who currently are members of the Saints and Pelicans, plus I added a few grizzled, retired veterans for added effect.
Plus, they don't need approval from the House or Senate!
Hope you enjoy:
Mayor — Saints quarterback Drew Brees ... Not sure what No. 9 will do after his playing career besides becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer but he should seriously consider the political arena. A natural born leader. he would have the Big Easy eating out of his hands if he makes this city his post-career home, which I have my doubts.
Deputy Mayor —Archie Manning, former Saints/NFL quarterback and current First Father of Manning QB, Inc. As ambassador for our fair city, I see him working hand-in-hand with Mayor Brees and making this a win-win for the administration.
Chief of Staff — Jim Henderson, longtime play-by-play man for the Saints radio flagship station and iconic media personality ... A voice of the people and for the people, Hondo is no 'yes man' and will be a great sounding board for Mayor Brees.
Press secretaries —Saints right tackle Zach Strief and Saints safety Roman Harper, Saints safety ... Both are beloved members of the Black and Gold and have maintained a strong, professional working relationship with the media over the years while remaining company men.
Secretary of Education — Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday ... When healthy, happy and playing well, he can take any defender to school. Class in session!
Secretary of Defense —This position will be held jointly by Pelicans forward Anthony Davis and former Saints linebacker Rickey Jackson (Class of 2010 Pro Football Hall of Fame) ... AD is a slam dunk for this position and Jackson will tackle his new job with the same vim and vigor as he did during 15 NFL seasons with the Saints and San Francisco 49ers.
Director of Homeland Security — Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux and Saints linebacker Michael Mauti ... Both are homegrown players who know the lay of the land.
Director of EPA — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan ... He went to school at Cal-Berkeley and was born in Minnesota, the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thus, he has spent much of his life in states that promote a strong and healthy environment and work diligently to protect it.
Secretary of Energy —Saints guard Jahri Evans ... Viewed as a steal in the fourth round in 2006, this late bloomer emerged from virtual obscurity at tiny Bloomsburg (Pa.) University to become one of the NFL's premier guards. He has seen the light during a stellar 11-year career and remains a powerful presence even now in the twilight of his career. Whether he remains energized at age 33 to play a 12th season remains to be seen.
Secretary of Tattoos — Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro ... He is the poster boy of body art in NO. This man knows Tats!
Secretary of the Interior — Saints center Max Unger ... He performs extremely well in tight quarters and knows the inner workings of a well-tuned machine.
Secretary of the Treasury —Saints safety Jairus Byrd ... Anybody who can negotiate the largest contract ever paid a safety (six years, $54 million) and can continue to be paid among the top players at his position based on his performance since 2014 must have the midas touch.
Secretary of Labor — Pelicans shooting guard Tyreke Evans ... Mainly raised by three brothers growing up in Chester, Pa., Evans bypassed the final three years of college eligibility and entered the 2009 NBA draft where he was taken by Sacramento as the fourth overall pick. Eight successful NBA seasons later, Evans knows the value of hard work.
Secretary of Veteran Affairs — This post will be held by two classy vets and current Pro Football Hall of Famers, former Saints tackle Willie Roaf (Class of 2012) and kicker Morten Andersen (Class of 2017). Both have played in many football battles.
Resident Cajun —Former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert ... No explanation needed.
Until we meet again ... laissez les bons temps rouler!
Brian Allee-Walsh, a longtime Saints reporter based in New Orleans, can be reached at sports@sunherald.com.
Comments