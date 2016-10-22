To start or sit Drew Brees vs. Kansas City: that’s the fantasy question

NEW ORLEANS
The folks at NFL Network advise Fantasy Football players "to sit'' New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at sun-splashed Arrowhead Stadium.
In other words, they encourage everyone to bench a sure-fire first ballot Hall of Famer who just set a NFL record with his 15th 400-yard game (his 18th counting the postseason) and start another Fantasy QB in Week 7!
Say what?
In fairness to NFL Network, their logic has merit.
Consider:
▪ The game will be played outdoors, on astroturf. The fall-like forecast for game day calls for sunny skies, temps in the low 70s with light, variable winds that may or may not play havoc with Brees' passes.
▪ In the Saints last five games played in the elements dating to last season, Brees is averaging 265.2 yards per game with nine touchdowns, five interceptions, two lost fumbles and 13 sacks. The Saints are 2-3 in those games and averaging a pedestrian 18 points per game.
▪ Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs have won eight straight and are 19-7 under Coach Andy Reid, is one of the loudest venues in the NFL. It offers a distinct homefield advantage. Brees likely will use a silent snap count in shotgun formation.
▪ Brees is not the same quarterback on the road as he is at home. In nine road games (outside and indoors) since the start of the 2015 season, he is averaging 276 passing yards with 12 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. In his last 11 home games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Brees is averaging 374 passing yards with 34 TDs and seven INTs, including 421 yards, 11 TDs and only two INTs in three games this season.
▪ The Chiefs have a pretty stout pass defense -- 11th league-wide in yards allowed (236.6 ypg) and 10th in points allowed (20.4 ppg). Cornerback Marcus Peters leads the NFL with five interceptions. Safety Eric Berry also is pretty salty. Outside linebacker Dee Ford has 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
Brees is 2-3 in games played at Kansas City with only one 300-yard game.
All salient points.
And still, it would be hard to sit No. 9, who's playing at a Pro Bowl-level and continues to give the Saints a chance to win at home or on the road. They currently are averaging 413.4 yards and 31.0 points per game, trailing only the Atlanta Falcons in both statistical categories.
Sit Drew Brees?
Not me.
I don't live in a fantasy world.
Comments