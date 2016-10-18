No offense, but the New Orleans Saints don't spell defense with a 'D'

Victory Monday has passed.
The 24-hour celebratory rule has expired.
It’s Reality Wednesday.
Question: Have you ever seen such a disparity in terms of production between an offensive and defensive unit as the one that currently exists on the 2016 New Orleans Saints?
The team truly is an enigma.
One may not find such a monumentally wide chasm in productivity on those two sides of the football anywhere else on God’s green earth.
The offense and Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback Drew Brees are strikingly efficient, averaging 31.0 points and 413.4 yards per game, trailing only Atlanta league-wide in both statistical categories. The no-name, injury-depleted defense is inexplicably bad, averaging a league-high 33.6 points and second worse 419.4 yards per game.
Let me put the ’16 Saints defensive unit in perspective. Consider:
Road teams have scored at least 25 points against the Saints in eight consecutive games at the Mercedes Benz Superdome, including Sunday’s victorious 41-38 shootout against the free-falling Carolina Panthers.
Eight road opponents, 304 points, 38.0 points per game. AT HOME! Mind boggling.
By comparison, the 1991 Saints defense that featured the “Dome Patrol” led by Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson and fellow Saints Hall of Fame linebackers Sam Mills, Vaughan Johnson and Pat Swilling, put together a six-game stretch for the ages.
In Games 2 through 7 of that season, the Saints allowed a grand total of 36 points against Kansas City (10), Los Angeles Rams (7), Minnesota (0), Atlanta (6), Philadelphia (6) and Tampa Bay (7).
Of those 36 points, only two offensive touchdowns were scored against the Saints’ defense, both coming through the air.
Now that ’91 defense was special. In addition to the aforementioned linebacking corps, the unit under defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell featured down linemen Wayne Martin, Jim Wilks and Frank Warren and defensive backs Vince Buck, Toi Cook, Brett Maxie and Gene Atkins.
I understand that the game is played differently in today’s NFL. There was no restrictive salary cap 25 years ago. It’s a quarterback-driven league today, and the rules generally favor the offense and put the defense at a decided disadvantage.
But there are some teams that play good defense — Seattle, Minnesota, Baltimore, Denver and Arizona, among others.
In ’91, the Saints players entered each game thinking if the defense could hold their opponent to 17 or fewer points, they would win. This season, I suspect the offense might feel it has to score a minimum of 35 points to have a chance to win on a weekly basis.
That’s a lot to ask, even for a Drew Brees-led offense.
Brian Allee-Walsh is a long-time Saints reporter based in New Orleans. He can be reached at sports@sunherald.com.
