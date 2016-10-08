Green Bay's castoff proves to be a 'treasure' trove for the New Orleans Saints

Since the New Orleans Saints are off this weekend, we'll play a fun, little game called "Name This Saint.''
Game on!
He starred at tiny Shippensburg University (Pa.) where he graduated with a chemistry degree and later was inducted into that school's Hall of Fame.
He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2005 with a team from his native state of Pennsylvania.
He was selected in the 8th round of the Arena Football League's expansion draft in 2006 by the New Orleans Voodoo, though he never played for them or in the AFL.
He owns two Super Bowls rings from different teams.
He has played in four Pro Bowls and twice named All-Pro.
His largest NFL contract came in 2011 when he signed a 3-year, $7.5 millon deal.
Home fans came to shout out his last name in exaggerated unison after a good play.
He became one team's trash and another team's treasure last offseason, eventually signing with the Saints in early August after an injury at his position.
He turned 34 on Sept. 9.
And finally, this Saint currently leads the team in touchdowns.
If you guessed fullback John Kuuuuhhhhhhhnnnnnn, go to the head of the class.
And based on his early production, he has been a veritable steal for GM Mickey Loomis and coach Sean Payton with a team-high four touchdowns, including three in the Saints' stunning 35-34 comeback win against the San Diego Chargers a week ago.
Kuhn's resume' includes two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2005-'06) and the last nine with the Green Bay Packers where his popularity soared. In New Orleans, he is playing for the veteran minimum, a one-year, $985,000 contract.
Fantasy Football aficionados refer to him as "the connoisseur of the vultured touchdown.'' Translation: He is a player who makes a brief appearance to cap a scoring drive with a short touchdown. Against the Chargers, Kuhn played 25 of 73 offensive snaps, with five touches for 12 yards and three scores (two rush, one pass).
NFL personnel men see Kuhn quite differently. He is widely regarded as a versatile fullback, a top-five lead blocker who became expendable in Green Bay after nine productive seasons with the arrival of sixth-round pick Aaron Ripkowski.
Ripkowski is younger and faster which helps on special teams. He has yet to touch the ball in 21 offensive snaps through three games. In time, perhaps Packer fans will lovingly cry out his name -- "Riiiipppppppppppp."
For now, Kuhn will continue to do his thing on offense and special teams in New Orleans, whenever his number is called, wherever it comes on the field of play.
For how long, remains to be seen.
Until then, it appears this Kuuuuuhhhhhhhnnnnnnn-dog can still hunt.
