Super Bowl 2024 in the Big Easy? Here's how the bidding process will work

New Orleans is the only city invited to bid on the 2024 Super Bowl and has been working to meet the NFL’s criteria since November.
The city is now readying a presentation that will go before the league’s owners on Wednesday for approval.
“It’s subject to the vote and the whim of the owners,” Cicero said. “We feel good, but it’s not a done deal in any way shape or form. We feel good because we’re not bidding against a new stadium where we lost the last two, and we know what we’re doing.”
Cicero, who was standing at his computer to keep an eye on a major event bill coming up for a vote, walks across the room and sits at another table surrounded by four chairs from the Final Four, a reminder of all the work that he, Sam Joffray and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation do for the city.
There’s a reason he was watching the vote so closely.
Despite bringing events like both the men’s and women’s Final Four, the College Football National Championship and Wrestlemania here, the NFL hasn’t held its showcase event in New Orleans since 2013 despite the location being a favorite of many people in the league.
There is a reason to believe the drought will end. New Orleans has hosted the game 10 times and knows how to put together a bid.
The odds of getting the “yes” votes when Saints owner Gayle Benson and president Dennis Lauscha present the proposal are fairly high, even if it isn’t a given. On the other hand, being the only bid under consideration comes with a unique brand of stress.
The Foundation knows that it would be black eye – or worse — if something unexpected happens and things go sideways when New Orleans is the only city bidding on the game.
The NFL realized the benefit of working with a single site and working with those groups to ready a bid after it was forced to move the 2021 Super Bowl from Los Angeles to Tampa Bay due to construction issues. This has benefits for the league because it allows them to work on some of the smaller details that might not be of as much importance to the owners when reviewing competing bids, but have a substantial impact on the overall operation.
For the last six months the Sports Foundation, along with Lauscha, senior vice president and chief operating officer Ben Hales, as well as some other people with the Saints, have worked through a binder that is about 200 pages thick with itemized sections laying out what the league expects of New Orleans. The topics range from vehicle inspection areas to cell phone coverage to credential pickup zones and everything else that goes into putting the game on. No detail is too small.
The other challenge is figuring out how much things will cost in 2024, and if the city will change at all. A building or parking lot that exists today might no longer exist by the time the game comes around. Flexibility and contingency plans needs to be taken into account. Then, of course, there is the issue of securing funding, which will come from both public and private parties.
