Saints sign six draft picks as rookie minicamp looms

The Saints have signed six members of their rookie class, including first-round pick Marcus Davenport.
New Orleans moved up from the 27th pick to select the defensive end 14th overall by trading next year's first-round pick and a 2018 fifth-round selection to the Green Bay Packers. And now he is under contract ahead of this week's rookie minicamp.
Offensive tackle Rick Leonard, defensive backs Natrell Jamerson and Kamrin Moore, running back Boston Scott and interior offensive lineman Will Clapp also signed. Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith, who was selected in the third round, remains unsigned.
In other Saints news, head coach Sean Payton told ESPN's Mike Triplett Thursday the team has no immediate plans to sign a veteran running back in Mark Ingram's stead, opting to roll with its young corps of All-Pro Alvin Kamara, Trey Edmunds, Jonathan Williams and the newly-drafted Scott.
Ingram, who rushed for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, will miss the first four games of the season due to a league suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances
Signing draft picks is no longer the dramatic affair it used to be. Under the terms of the rookie wage scale, each slot in the draft has a value assigned to it. Whereas in the past contract squabbles arose over the total value of a contract, those battles now only come up over smaller details, such as offset language, which is a clause in contracts meaning that any allow teams to save money when releasing a player.
If a team is still on the hook for $5 million dollars when releasing a player that amount is reduced by whatever the value is of his next contract. This can make it difficult for released players to find a good deal with a new team since there is little incentive to exceed whatever the player is owed by his former team.
The Saints were able to sign Chase Daniel at a discounted rate last season since he had offset language in his contract. Former Saints tight end Coby Fleener also had it in his deal, which means New Orleans should get some salary-cap relief if he signs with a new team.
Keep up with the Saints through the Sun Herald and our media partner, TheAdvocate.com.
Comments