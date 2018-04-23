These 9 Saintsations finalists are from Mississippi

The Coast has long helped fill out the New Orleans Saints' Saintsations cheerleading squad and it appears 2018 will continue that trend.
The team posted a photo gallery Monday of all their finalists. Of the 51 dancers heading into the final cut, nine call Mississippi home with four from the Mississippi Coast:
- Andre'El — Summit
- Emily E. — Gulfport
- Jessica — Hattiesburg
- Joley — Biloxi
- Jonna — Carriere
- Melissa — Liberty
- Sarah — Hattiesburg
- Tamecia — Hattiesburg
- Whitney — Waveland
The team's finalists camp began Sunday and will conclude Tuesday with final auditions set for Wednesday night.
