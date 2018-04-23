The New Orleans Saints Saintsations dance against Washington in an NFL football game in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017.
The New Orleans Saints Saintsations dance against Washington in an NFL football game in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. The Advocate Matthew Hinton
The New Orleans Saints Saintsations dance against Washington in an NFL football game in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. The Advocate Matthew Hinton

New Orleans Saints

These 9 Saintsations finalists are from Mississippi

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

April 23, 2018 07:43 PM

The Coast has long helped fill out the New Orleans Saints' Saintsations cheerleading squad and it appears 2018 will continue that trend.

The team posted a photo gallery Monday of all their finalists. Of the 51 dancers heading into the final cut, nine call Mississippi home with four from the Mississippi Coast:

The team's finalists camp began Sunday and will conclude Tuesday with final auditions set for Wednesday night.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @patrickochs

  Comments  