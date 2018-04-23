Saints decline to match offer for wide receiver Willie Snead, making him a Raven

Receiver Willie Snead has bid farewell to the Saints, which means New Orleans apparently won’t match the contract the Baltimore Ravens offered the restricted free agent.
Eager to add a target for quarterback Joe Flacco, the Ravens on Friday offered Snead a two-year, $10.4 million contract. The Saints had five days to match the deal. Snead indicated Monday on Twitter that he’s headed out of New Orleans.
Snead tweeted: “What I’m going to miss most is the men in the locker room & the coaches.”
In his statement, the wide receiver thanked the city, it’s fans, ownership, teammates and coaches.
He added: “Even though I am sad to go, I’m even more excited for the next chapter of my life. I can’t wait to strap it on as a Baltimore Raven & give everything I have for my new team. (I) will never forget opportunities the Saints game to be able to prove myself in this league.”
Hampered by a three-game suspension and a hamstring injury, Snead was limited to eight catches for 92 yards last year.
Snead, an undrafted free agent who rose up the depth chart to make the team during training camp in 2015, caught 141 passes for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns over his first two seasons with the Saints, but he's coming off of a season where he lost his place in the New Orleans offense.
Nick Underhill of The Advocate contributed to this report.
