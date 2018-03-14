Saints add to depth in the secondary with signing of Patrick Robinson

A former first-round pick of the Saints is coming back home to New Orleans after three years spent on the road proving his NFL worth.
New Orleans is bringing cornerback Patrick Robinson back on a four-year deal, a league source told The Advocate on Wednesday, making Robinson the Saints’ first outside signing of the NFL’s wild week of free agency.
According to ESPN, the four-year deal includes a $5 million signing bonus, $10 million in guaranteed money and could be worth up to $20 million over the life of the deal.
For Robinson, who spent the first five years of his career in New Orleans and still owns a home here, the opportunity represents an exciting chance to come back to a place he considers a second home and prove how far he’s come since his Saints days.
Robinson returns after a stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he earned a Super Bowl ring with a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl VII in February.
