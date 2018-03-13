New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drips back to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans on Dec. 24, 2017, in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drips back to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans on Dec. 24, 2017, in New Orleans. Gerald Herbert Associated Press
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drips back to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans on Dec. 24, 2017, in New Orleans. Gerald Herbert Associated Press

New Orleans Saints

Reports: Drew Brees is staying with the New Orleans Saints

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

March 13, 2018 09:14 AM

The New Orleans Saints and quarterback Drew Brees have come to an agreement.

Brees has signed a two-year contract extension with the team for two years and $50 million with $27 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network and ESPN.

The Purdue product had one of his better seasons in 2017, completing 72 percent of his passes for 4,334 yards and 23 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Brees’ representatives were allowed to start talking with other teams on Monday. According to an NFL.com report, the Minnesota Vikings reached out to gauge his interest in joining the squad that eliminated the Saints in the playoffs this past season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If Brees hadn’t signed with the Saints, he would have become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

More Videos

Drew Brees talks about his team's makeover since last playoff appearance 63

Drew Brees talks about his team's makeover since last playoff appearance

Pause
Listen to the song behind the Sean Payton dance craze 59

Listen to the song behind the Sean Payton dance craze

Minnesota Vikings surprise nearly 100-year-old fan with playoff tickets 38

Minnesota Vikings surprise nearly 100-year-old fan with playoff tickets

Saints players congratulate Jarrius Robertson 59

Saints players congratulate Jarrius Robertson

Saints fans for 50 years 71

Saints fans for 50 years

Saints players visit Biloxi 44

Saints players visit Biloxi

Vick Ballard talks about future with Saints 83

Vick Ballard talks about future with Saints

Video: Deuce McAllister hoping for better from Saints, Ole Miss next season 52

Video: Deuce McAllister hoping for better from Saints, Ole Miss next season

Catch a sneak peak at Ocean Adventures 85

Catch a sneak peak at Ocean Adventures

They don’t want guns in schools, or in kids hands. Will they get their way? 86

They don’t want guns in schools, or in kids hands. Will they get their way?

Saints quarterback Drew Brees on his team’s makeover since the last playoff appearance in 2013. Rick Bonnellrbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Drew Brees talks about his team's makeover since last playoff appearance 63

Drew Brees talks about his team's makeover since last playoff appearance

Pause
Listen to the song behind the Sean Payton dance craze 59

Listen to the song behind the Sean Payton dance craze

Minnesota Vikings surprise nearly 100-year-old fan with playoff tickets 38

Minnesota Vikings surprise nearly 100-year-old fan with playoff tickets

Saints players congratulate Jarrius Robertson 59

Saints players congratulate Jarrius Robertson

Saints fans for 50 years 71

Saints fans for 50 years

Saints players visit Biloxi 44

Saints players visit Biloxi

Vick Ballard talks about future with Saints 83

Vick Ballard talks about future with Saints

Video: Deuce McAllister hoping for better from Saints, Ole Miss next season 52

Video: Deuce McAllister hoping for better from Saints, Ole Miss next season

Catch a sneak peak at Ocean Adventures 85

Catch a sneak peak at Ocean Adventures

They don’t want guns in schools, or in kids hands. Will they get their way? 86

They don’t want guns in schools, or in kids hands. Will they get their way?

Drew Brees talks about his team's makeover since last playoff appearance

View More Video