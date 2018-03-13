Reports: Drew Brees is staying with the New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints and quarterback Drew Brees have come to an agreement.
Brees has signed a two-year contract extension with the team for two years and $50 million with $27 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network and ESPN.
The Purdue product had one of his better seasons in 2017, completing 72 percent of his passes for 4,334 yards and 23 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
Brees’ representatives were allowed to start talking with other teams on Monday. According to an NFL.com report, the Minnesota Vikings reached out to gauge his interest in joining the squad that eliminated the Saints in the playoffs this past season.
If Brees hadn’t signed with the Saints, he would have become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
