Saints’ Mark Ingram runs by the field for NFC offensive player award

The New Orleans Saints have gobbled up another Player of the Week Award.
Running back Mark Ingram has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after ripping off 134 yards on 11 carries in the Saints' 34-31 thriller over Washington.
Ingram also scored on a 36-yard touchdown run and caught three passes for 21 yards in the win.
But it's likely what Ingram did in overtime that put him over the top. Ingram ripped off gains of 20 yards and 31 yards after the Saints got the ball in the extra period, setting up Wil Lutz's game-winning field goal.
For the Saints, it's the third Player of the Week Award this season. Defensive end Cameron Jordan won after his performance against Detrot, special teamer Justin Hardee won after blocking a punt against Tampa Bay and now Ingram has earned one.
